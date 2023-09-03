PM Hasina stresses necessary military preparations to protect country’s sovereignty

Bangladesh has been maintaining friendly relations with all for the sake of socio-economic advancement of the people, she said. "We've a very good relationship with every country. Since we're following the policy the Father of the Nation had given us, we're maintaining a friendly relation equally with all. Because, our goal is to uplift the socio-economic condition of our people."

Briefly describing her government’s efforts for ensuring overall development of the country, Sheikh Hasina said they have successfully been uplifting the socio-economic condition of the country's people.

The prime minister extended her heartiest greetings to all concerned including the armed forces for their cooperation to implement the government's target to improve the livelihood of the people.

"We'll not engage in a war with anyone. We'll maintain a friendly relation with all," she insisted, adding that her government has successfully been able to maintain such a relation as well.

The prime minister also stated that Bangladesh has been moving forward following the 'Friendship to All Malice towards None' policy, which was incorporated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the foreign policy.