Durga Puja: Extended holiday gazette issued, what will remain open
The Ministry of Public Administration has issued a gazette notification declaring holidays from 20 October to 22 October on the occasion of the upcoming Sharadiya Durga Puja.
However, all government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous and private offices will remain open on Saturday, 17 October, before the holidays.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued the gazette notification in this regard today, Wednesday.
Earlier, the Cabinet approved the proposal for the holiday at its meeting on Monday. According to the government holiday calendar, 20 October, Tuesday, had already been declared a holiday by executive order on the occasion of Nabami.
The following day, 21 October, Wednesday, is a public holiday on the occasion of Bijoya Dashami.
Now, 22 October, Thursday, has also been declared a holiday by executive order, making 20 October to October 22 holidays on the occasion of Durga Puja; 23 October and 24 October are Friday and Saturday, the weekly holidays.
As the holiday on 22 October has been approved, there will be a five-day holiday from 20 October to 24 October. However, before the holiday begins, offices will remain open on Saturday, 17 October, which is a weekly holiday.
What will remain open during the holidays
Emergency services will remain outside the scope of the holiday. These include electricity, water, gas and other fuel supplies, fire service, port operations, sanitation services, telephone and internet services, postal services, and the vehicles and employees involved in these services.
In addition, hospitals and emergency services, doctors and employees involved in healthcare, vehicles and employees transporting medicines and medical equipment, and offices involved in emergency work will also remain outside the scope of the holiday.
The gazette said Bangladesh Bank would issue necessary instructions regarding the continuation of banking operations. The Supreme Court would also issue necessary instructions regarding court proceedings.
Gazette issued declaring 7 November a public holiday
The government has issued a gazette notification declaring 7 November a public holiday on the occasion of ‘National Revolution and Solidarity Day’.
The announcement was made following a decision of the Cabinet meeting. The Ministry of Public Administration issued the gazette notification today, Wednesday (7 October), by order of the President.
The gazette said that, in line with the decision of the Cabinet meeting held on 5 October, the government has declared 7 November a public holiday every year on the occasion of ‘National Revolution and Solidarity Day’, under serial No. 37 of the Ministry of Public Administration’s section of the Allocation of Business Among The Different Ministries and Divisions (Schedule I of the Rules of Business, 1996) (Revised up to February 2024).