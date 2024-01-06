117 foreign observers of 30 countries get EC’s accreditation

A total of 117 observers from 30 countries have got accreditation on behalf of their respective countries and international organisations to observe the 12 th national election tomorrow.

Of them, 70 have already reached Dhaka.

The election commission (EC) and the foreign ministry sources said 227 foreigners applied to the EC for accreditation as observers. Of them, 156 were observers and 71 journalists. Diplomats of different foreign countries posted in Bangladesh were also among them.

Diplomatic sources said the US and UK missions in Dhaka applied for accreditation of 29 and 10 officials of their own. Later the two missions informed the EC about their unwillingness to observe the election.