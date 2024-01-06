117 foreign observers of 30 countries get EC’s accreditation

A total of 117 observers from 30 countries have got accreditation on behalf of their respective countries and international organisations to observe the 12 th national election tomorrow.
Of them, 70 have already reached Dhaka.
The election commission (EC) and the foreign ministry sources said 227 foreigners applied to the EC for accreditation as observers. Of them, 156 were observers and 71 journalists. Diplomats of different foreign countries posted in Bangladesh were also among them.
Diplomatic sources said the US and UK missions in Dhaka applied for accreditation of 29 and 10 officials of their own. Later the two missions informed the EC about their unwillingness to observe the election.
Officials told Prothom Alo the observers will work in three categories—state, organisational and individuals. Of them are representatives from Russia, India, Mauritius and Sri Lanka. Organisations that are going to work as observers include the European Union (EU), National Democratic Institute (NDI), International Republican Institute (IRI), Commonwealth, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Arab Parliament and African Electoral Alliance.
The Commonwealth has sent the highest number of observers in this election. A total of 17 representatives from the oganisation will work as observers, followed by 12 each from NDI and IRI, 10 from African Electoral Alliance and four from EU.
16 officials of the Japanese embassy will work as observers in the election.
Citizens of the US, Russia, China, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, India, Poland, Belgium, Ireland, Portugal, the Netherlands, Palestine, Jordan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Bhutan will observe the election.
The government sent letters to the Bangladesh missions abroad to invite international observers and journalists to come to work as election observers. The foreign ministry sent the letter to missions on 1 November.