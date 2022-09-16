Bangladesh, Myanmar to combat drug trafficking, narcotics smuggling jointly

Both sides made the commitment at the 5th Bangladesh-Myanmar meeting on preventing illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, organised by Myanmar's Central Committee on Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) online Thursday.
Abdul Wahab Bhuiyan, director general, Department of Narcotics Control led a 20-member Bangladesh delegation during the meeting while, police brigadier Win Nying, chief of CCDAC, headed a 13-member Myanmar delegation.
Bangladesh and Myanmar discussed sources of narcotics, their routes and smuggling techniques, information sharing on drug traders, destruction of narcotics production and storage, and joint operations on land and water borders.
Earlier four such bilateral meetings were held between Bangladesh and Myanmar. The last meeting was organised by Bangladesh in December 2020.
The next, bilateral meeting will be held in Dhaka in 2023 and Bangladesh will host.