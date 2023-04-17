PM Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu

Later, flanked by senior leaders of her party, Sheikh Hasina, also the president of ruling Awami League, placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu as the party chief.

The historic Mujibnagar Day is being observed to mark the formation of Bangladesh’s first government to lead the War of Liberation in 1971.

Leaders and activists of Awami League, as well, placed wreaths at the graves of Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad and M Mansur Ali at Banani graveyard in the capital city.