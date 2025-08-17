Govt seeks explanation from Dhanmondi OC over arrest of rickshaw puller
The interim government has sought explanation from the officer in charge of Dhanmondi police station, asking to clear on what basis Md Azizur Rahman, a rickshaw puller, was arrested from Dhanmondi 32 in the capital as a suspect in a case.
At the same time, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has taken steps to probe whether there are any inconsistencies in the recent activities and statements of the police officer, said a statement issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing today.
In completing the investigation into the involvement of Azizur Rahman in the filed case, an instruction has been given to submit a report on urgent basis as per the Section 173(A) of the recently amended CrPC.