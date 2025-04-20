Ex-ambassador Sufiur made special assistant of Chief Adviser

Former ambassador Mohammd Sufiur Rahman has been appointed as a special assistant of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammd Yunus.

Sufiur Rahman will carry out his responsibilities at the foreign ministry with the status of a state minister, a cabinet division gazette notification published on Sunday disclosed this.

Cabinet secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid signed the gazette notification as per an order of the President.

Before his retirement, Mohammd Sufiur Rahman was Bangladesh’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations office in Geneva.

He was the ambassador of Bangladesh to Australia and Myanmar.

The cabinet division gazette notification said, according to the rules of business-1996, Mohammd Sufiur Rahman has been given the executive authority to assist the Chief Adviser.

Mohammd Sufiur Rahman will receive salary, allowances and other fringe benefits of a state minister while serving in the post.

The order will come into effect immediately, the gazette notification added.