Controversy over documentary at July event sparks, NCP leaders walk out

A chaosn broke out at an event organised by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs to mark the second anniversary of the July Mass Uprising.

The programme, titled "Reception for the Families of the July Mass Uprising Martyrs and the July Fighters," was held on Wednesday at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka, where Acting President Hafiz Uddin Ahmad attended as the chief guest.

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) alleged that a documentary screened at the event did not properly present the chronology of the July Movement. An argument ensued over the issue, after which the NCP leaders left the venue. At one stage during the commotion, diplomats were also seen leaving the venue.

The incident has triggered widespread discussion on social media.