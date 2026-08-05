Controversy over documentary at July event sparks, NCP leaders walk out
A chaosn broke out at an event organised by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs to mark the second anniversary of the July Mass Uprising.
The programme, titled "Reception for the Families of the July Mass Uprising Martyrs and the July Fighters," was held on Wednesday at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka, where Acting President Hafiz Uddin Ahmad attended as the chief guest.
Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) alleged that a documentary screened at the event did not properly present the chronology of the July Movement. An argument ensued over the issue, after which the NCP leaders left the venue. At one stage during the commotion, diplomats were also seen leaving the venue.
The incident has triggered widespread discussion on social media.
What triggered it
Several videos of the commotion at the programme have already spread on social media. A video shows some of the guests present at the event protesting over the documentary's portrayal of the One-Point demand and matters related to the Nine-Point demands.
Mahin Sarkar, joint member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and a former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, was present at the function.
Writing on Facebook, he said that the documentary portrayed Prime Minister Tarique Rahman as the announcer of the One-Point demand.
"Nahid Islam (NCP convener), who signed his own death warrant by announcing the One-Point demand, does not exist in the BNP's version of history. Asif Mahmud (NCP spokesperson), who announced the 'Long March to Dhaka' despite knowing death was certain, does not exist in that history either."
Mahin Sarkar further wrote that because he protested against the documentary shown at the programme, the prime minister's forces pounced on him. He said he was assaulted in front of the president.
Meanwhile, videos show that amid the commotion, the programme's moderator repeatedly appealed from the stage for everyone to remain calm. However, the commotion continued.
At that stage, Liberation War Affairs Minister Ahmed Azam Khan went onto the stage. He said, "I request everyone to remain calm." At the same time, he said that if there were any mistakes in the documentary, they would be corrected.
Even then, the audience continued chanting slogans such as, "Stop toying with us." The minister was also seen repeatedly appealing to them.
As order still could not be restored at the programme, State Minister for Liberation War Affairs Ishraq Hossain came to the microphone. In a somewhat scolding tone, he said, "Have you come here to draw attention to yourselves?"
Addressing those chanting slogans, Ishraq Hossain further said, "What are you doing? What have you done for the families of the martyrs? You have done nothing."
After this, Ahmed Azam Khan tried to calm Ishraq Hossain, while at the same time Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed came to the microphone.
The Home Minister said, "Those of you who wish to speak, please come here and speak. ... Say what you have to say; we will listen. But please sit down calmly."
NCP walks out of the venue
While speaking, the Home Minister called Akhter Hossen, member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), several times.
After a while, Akhter Hossen came onto the stage. He said, "As one of the July fighters and as a representative of my party, I wish this programme every success. But, personally, and on behalf of my fellow fighters who are with me, in our aspiration for something better, it is not possible for me to remain at this programme."
Akhtar further said, "I thank the honourable President at today's programme. We embrace the way he has stood for Bangladesh. He is both a freedom fighter and a July fighter, and I express my respect to him. With that respect, I have decided to quietly leave this venue."
Before leaving the stage, the NCP member secretary said, "Even at a state programme, we have failed to embrace the entirety of our history. You will notice that, just as the Awami League once monopolised the history of the Liberation War in Bangladesh in a one-sided manner, a similar situation has been created here."
Akhter Hossen alleged that the documentary produced by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs made no mention of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement or the Nine-Point demands. It also omitted the announcement of the One-Point demand made at the Central Shaheed Minar on 3 August 2024.
'I am deeply saddened,' says Acting President
Expressing anger over the disorder at the programme, Acting President Hafiz Uddin Ahmad said that mistakes can happen to anyone. Everyone must work together to correct those mistakes. However, he said he was deeply saddened and distressed by the situation that had unfolded before foreign guests at a national event.
Referring to the incident, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad said, "The way we have been humiliated before foreigners, before our foreign guests, has deeply saddened me. And the person who will be happiest about this incident is the one sitting in the neighbouring country. For that person, today is a day of great joy."
Criticising the mistakes in the documentary shown at the programme, the Acting President said that it did not include a photograph of Abu Sayed. Yet, Abu Sayed is the image and symbol of the July Revolution. Without his photograph, no documentary on that movement can be complete.
The Acting President also noted that the documentary did not include a photograph of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.
Earlier, in his speech, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said that the July Mass Uprising must not be "appropriated by any political party." He said, "If we keep asking, 'Whose July is it? Whose July is it?' then July will belong to none of us. We must free ourselves from this situation."