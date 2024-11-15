Burnt bricks in govt construction to be stopped by 2025: Rizwana

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said the use of burnt bricks will be stopped in all government constructions by 2025.

"Letter has been sent to the government offices informing to stop using burnt bricks in any construction works as government is the biggest consumer of bricks for various construction works like roads and buildings and bricks are used in large constructions," she told BSS in an interview.

The adviser said the government should adopt an alternative of burnt bricks and it can be resolved if the government issues a demand letter.

Noting that brick kilns are one of the causes of environmental pollution, Rizwana said the government is on strict stance to stop it.

New brick kilns in the country will not be given clearance as operations of 3,491 brick kilns have been shut due to lack of environmental clearance, she said.