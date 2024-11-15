Burnt bricks in govt construction to be stopped by 2025: Rizwana
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said the use of burnt bricks will be stopped in all government constructions by 2025.
"Letter has been sent to the government offices informing to stop using burnt bricks in any construction works as government is the biggest consumer of bricks for various construction works like roads and buildings and bricks are used in large constructions," she told BSS in an interview.
The adviser said the government should adopt an alternative of burnt bricks and it can be resolved if the government issues a demand letter.
Noting that brick kilns are one of the causes of environmental pollution, Rizwana said the government is on strict stance to stop it.
New brick kilns in the country will not be given clearance as operations of 3,491 brick kilns have been shut due to lack of environmental clearance, she said.
About environmental pollution caused by the use of polythene, she said that the action against banned polythene or polypropylene shopping bags has been started since 3 November. Various activities have also been taken to stop the use of polythene in various shopping malls in the capital, she said.
Noting that vehicle honking is a threat to public health, she said it's a national duty to her to stop the sound of horn.
Because many people are becoming deaf due to this honking, their physical ailments are increasing, she said adding such activities are unacceptable in any middle income country.
Vehicle honking has been banned at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and its adjacent areas and these areas have been declared as horn-free areas.
The adviser said in January 2025, 10 roads of the capital Dhaka will be declared horn-free. Horn-free silent zones will be announced in phases across the country.
From next December to January, the government will launch a campaign with the participation of school-college students to stop the honking horn, she said.
She, however, called for raising mass awareness to this end.
About the country's only coral island, St. Martin's, the adviser said, the government has taken various initiatives and plans to protect St. Martin's and the tourism industry together.
Referring to experts' opinions about St. Martin's, she said no one can build a military base on that soft land. Now those who are waging movement over St. Martin's are ship owners and hotel owners and they are inciting the local people there, she said.
"There is no confusion over St. Martin's. These confusions are political and ill-motivated," she said.
About river pollution, the adviser said that the DCs had been asked to free at least one river from pollution in 64 districts of the country within two months.
About the COP29 conference, she said the government's position on this conference is very clear. Bangladesh has called for meeting the target of 100 billion dollars, because they have given a quarter of funds from this target, she said.