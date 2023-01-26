Info minister asks DCs to act against unregistered portals, IPTVs spreading rumours

The minister also asked the DCs to confront the rumours with facts so that people cannot be misguided.

"We have given approval to 12 IPTVs while the rest are unregistered. So far, we have brought over 170 online portals under registration. Another 170 newspaper portals have been registered," he said.

Apart from this, 15-16 online portals of television stations have been given registration, he said.