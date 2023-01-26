Info minister asks DCs to act against unregistered portals, IPTVs spreading rumours

The minister also asked the DCs to confront the rumours with facts so that people cannot be misguided.
"We have given approval to 12 IPTVs while the rest are unregistered. So far, we have brought over 170 online portals under registration. Another 170 newspaper portals have been registered," he said.
Apart from this, 15-16 online portals of television stations have been given registration, he said.
"The DCs have been asked to stay vigilant about the rumours spread using unregistered online portals and IPTVs. They have been asked to inform the government to take action immediately," he told reporters.
The minister, also joint secretary of the Awami League, acknowledged that tackling rumours spread by the unregistered IPTVs, online portals and some Youtube channels is a big challenge.