Police, RAB, Ansar to get new uniforms
The interim government has decided to change the uniforms of Bangladesh Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Bangladesh Ansar.
Home Adviser Lieutenant General (retired) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury disclosed this at a press conference after a meeting of the advisory council committee on law and order at the Secretariat on Monday.
Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen Murshid and Special Assistant to Chief Adviser Khuda Baksh Chowdhury were also present at the event.
A demand for reform to police rose after the fall of the Awami League government through the student-people uprising on 5 August. Demand for a change to police uniform also came to limelight.
Replying to query on the reasons to change the uniforms of police, RAB and Ansar, the home adviser said it is necessary to change everyone’s mind-set and that is why uniforms of police, RAB, Ansar are going to be changed.
It was revealed at the press conference that iron will the colour of police uniforms, olive for RAB and golden wheat for Ansar uniforms.
Replying to query, the home adviser said the uniforms will be changed gradually. Police training will have to be changed to make the agency pro-people.