Police, RAB, Ansar to get new uniforms

The interim government has decided to change the uniforms of Bangladesh Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Bangladesh Ansar.

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (retired) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury disclosed this at a press conference after a meeting of the advisory council committee on law and order at the Secretariat on Monday.

Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen Murshid and Special Assistant to Chief Adviser Khuda Baksh Chowdhury were also present at the event.