Bangladesh-India relations
PM Tarique Rahman’s Delhi visit: Preparations underway, tensions remain
India has proposed a two-day visit to Delhi by Tarique Rahman.
Dhaka wants a “conducive environment” to advance bilateral relations, while Delhi is also keen to normalise ties.
Trade, transit, energy, border management, regional security and the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty could feature prominently in the potential talks.
Dhaka and New Delhi have been in communication for several days over arrangements for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s possible visit to India this month. India has initially proposed a two-day visit in the third week of this month. However, the biggest obstacle to finalising the visit is the extradition of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Following the 2024 mass uprising, Sheikh Hasina has been staying in Delhi and was sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal. Differences between the two neighbouring countries over her extradition have yet to be resolved.
Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Delhi told Prothom Alo on Friday that Bangladesh has urged the creation of a “conducive environment” to advance bilateral relations. At the same time, it is stressing the need to resolve sensitive issues. The extradition of Sheikh Hasina tops the list of these issues. Bangladesh has also been displeased by political activities she has carried out and statements she has made from India at various times. The issues concerning Sheikh Hasina are directly linked to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to Delhi. Bangladesh is seeking strong assurances from India on these matters.
Meanwhile, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi returned to Dhaka yesterday, Friday afternoon after holding discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior policymakers in Delhi. He had travelled to Delhi last Monday afternoon after paying his first courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. There, he conveyed Bangladesh’s message on bilateral relations to Prime Minister Modi. Diplomatic sources indicated that he returned with guidance from the Indian prime minister on advancing the “people-centric relationship” between the two countries.
Government sources in Dhaka said Dinesh Trivedi may meet Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman today, Saturday. They are expected to discuss various bilateral issues, including Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s possible visit.
Several leading Indian media outlets, including The Times of India, NDTV and The Tribune, have published reports on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s possible visit. Several reports said that although preparations for the visit are progressing, the issue of Sheikh Hasina’s extradition has emerged as one of the key subjects of discussion between the two countries. The English daily The Tribune, citing its own sources, claimed that Bangladesh has conveyed to Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will not visit India unless there is progress on the issue of Sheikh Hasina’s extradition.
The issue of improving relations with Bangladesh also came up in the Rajya Sabha. On Thursday, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh did not answer a question from Trinamool Congress member Rajib Kumar about steps taken by the Indian government to improve relations with Bangladesh. He did, however, answer three other questions from the West Bengal opposition member.
According to diplomatic observers, avoiding the question at such a sensitive time also indicates Delhi’s cautious position.
The issue of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s possible visit also came up at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ regular briefing yesterday.
Prothom Alo’s New Delhi correspondent reports that repeated questions were asked at the briefing about whether Prime Minister Tarique Rahman could visit India in August. One journalist asked when Tarique Rahman would come—before or after the BRICS summit. Another journalist asked whether Tarique Rahman would visit Delhi before the BRICS summit. He also asked whether any news about the visit had emerged after Dinesh Trivedi returned to Dhaka following discussions in Delhi. Another journalist asked whether Bangladesh had set any condition that Tarique Rahman would not visit India unless Hasina was extradited, and whether such reports were true or false.
Responding to all the questions, India Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Tarique Rahman had already been invited to visit India on a bilateral visit. He was later invited as the chair of BIMSTEC, at the BRICS summit. He said any progress on the matter would be shared.
It is to mention that tensions have emerged in Bangladesh-India relations after Sheikh Hasina’s first online interaction with the media from Delhi on 5 August. The assurances given by Delhi to Dhaka regarding the event were not honoured. As a result, Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement that night strongly protesting the incident.
In the statement , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Bangladesh is outraged that the absconding convicted genocider Sheikh Hasina was allowed this evening to engage in live interaction with the media in New Delhi where she and her henchmen launched venomous vitriol against the State of Bangladesh and her people.”
The government said it had conveyed its concerns apriori to the Indian government about the likely ramifications of the event on the reset of Dhaka-Delhi bilateral relations. Bangladesh deeply regrets that in spite of that the public event was permitted to be held on Indian soil.
“On a day when the people of Bangladesh are observing the second anniversary of the July Revolution, this interaction by Sheikh Hasina on the Indian soil stands as an affront to the sovereignty of Bangladesh and a grievous insult to the martyrs of the July Revolution,” the ministry statement added.
Two days after the incident, on August 7, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the regular media briefing, “The Government (of India) does not endorse anything said at the forum, especially with regard to the duly constituted Government of Bangladesh."
According to diplomatic sources, Dhaka is now keen to advance bilateral relations by creating a conducive environment. At the same time, it wants visible progress on the issue of Sheikh Hasina’s extradition. Delhi, on the other hand, is also showing interest in normalising relations. However, the two countries’ positions on the extradition of the former prime minister have yet to converge.
Delhi has conveyed to Dhaka that it is ready to quickly extradite those responsible for the killing of Shaheed Osman Hadi. As a result, resolving the Sheikh Hasina issue has also become important in determining the timing and final outline of the possible visit.
The Indian daily The Tribune wrote on Thursday, citing its own sources, that Sheikh Hasina’s interaction with journalists in Delhi had created new complications in efforts to normalise Bangladesh-India relations. At the same time, the newspaper said Delhi considers maintaining friendly relations with Bangladesh extremely important because of its strategic need for security in eastern India and connectivity with the Northeast.
Median test of relations
Diplomatic analysts believe the visit is significant against the backdrop of the new perspective in Bangladesh-India relations. Although all unresolved issues may not be settled in a single discussion, a meeting between the two prime ministers could open a political avenue for dialogue.
Diplomatic sources in Delhi said both countries attach importance to the visit as an initiative to normalise relations in light of the recent situation. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will be able to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time and clearly present his position. Similarly, the Indian prime minister will have an opportunity to present his expectations regarding the relationship. Sources also indicated that Narendra Modi may signal his readiness to provide all possible cooperation to take the relationship forward in a positive direction.
Bilateral issues such as trade, transit, energy, border management and regional security are likely to dominate the discussions between the two leaders. With the 1996 Ganges Water Sharing Treaty set to expire in December this year, its renewal is also likely to receive added attention.
Against this backdrop, diplomatic analysts believe the proposed visit by Bangladesh’s prime minister to Delhi this month could be the first major test of the two countries’ new political relationship.
CII delegation coming to Bangladesh
A high-level delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), one of India’s leading business organisations, is arriving in Dhaka on Monday for a three-day visit. This will be the first visit to Bangladesh by an Indian business delegation since the BNP government came to power about six months ago. Alongside several senior government ministers, the CII delegation will hold discussions with representatives of relevant government agencies and businesspeople on increasing trade and investment.
Reaction in Dhaka to proposed visit
The proposal for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to Delhi has triggered reactions at various levels, including in political circles in Dhaka. Political groups, particularly the opposition NCP, as well as the media and other quarters, are placing particular emphasis on the extradition of Sheikh Hasina. Diplomatic observers believe the government has to take the issue into consideration.
Diplomatic sources in Dhaka said Sheikh Hasina’s presence in Indian and international media since May has caused frustration within the government. Even before her interaction with journalists in Delhi on 5 August, Bangladesh had requested the Indian government to prevent the former prime minister from carrying out activities from Indian soil. Although India assured the government on 3 August, Sheikh Hasina was given an opportunity to interact directly with the media for the first time. Bangladesh is not taking this well. Overall, Bangladesh’s position is that Sheikh Hasina remains an obstacle in relations between the two countries.
Diplomatic sources from both countries indicated that although differences over Sheikh Hasina’s extradition have not been resolved, Dhaka and Delhi are keen to maintain communication in other areas of the relationship. That is why channels of communication have been kept open on both fronts—the prime minister’s possible visit and recent diplomatic engagements.
According to diplomatic observers, direct communication between Dhaka and Delhi over the next couple of days, particularly political-level contacts and discussions by the Indian high commissioner in Dhaka, will be significant. These contacts and discussions could provide indications of important decisions regarding the prime minister’s possible visit to Delhi and preparations for the trip.