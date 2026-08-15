PM Tarique Rahman’s Delhi visit: Preparations underway, tensions remain

It is to mention that tensions have emerged in Bangladesh-India relations after Sheikh Hasina’s first online interaction with the media from Delhi on 5 August. The assurances given by Delhi to Dhaka regarding the event were not honoured. As a result, Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement that night strongly protesting the incident.

In the statement , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Bangladesh is outraged that the absconding convicted genocider Sheikh Hasina was allowed this evening to engage in live interaction with the media in New Delhi where she and her henchmen launched venomous vitriol against the State of Bangladesh and her people.”

The government said it had conveyed its concerns apriori to the Indian government about the likely ramifications of the event on the reset of Dhaka-Delhi bilateral relations. Bangladesh deeply regrets that in spite of that the public event was permitted to be held on Indian soil.

“On a day when the people of Bangladesh are observing the second anniversary of the July Revolution, this interaction by Sheikh Hasina on the Indian soil stands as an affront to the sovereignty of Bangladesh and a grievous insult to the martyrs of the July Revolution,” the ministry statement added.