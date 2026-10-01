No room for elderly persons at Tk 820m Shanti Nibash across 8 cities

There are eight attractive buildings in eight cities across the country for helpless and homeless elderly people. Each building is called a ‘Shanti Nibash’ (Old Home). They have all the necessary facilities for elderly citizens to live there. But no one lives there. Most of the buildings have been lying uncared for and neglected for nearly three years. Dust has accumulated inside the buildings, damaging furniture, while moss has grown on the walls in some places.

Of the eight districts where Shanti Nibash have been built, only women can stay in Gopalganj, Lalmonirhat, Sunamganj and Noakhali. Four homes for men are in Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal. Each home has accommodation for 25 people. A total of Tk 820 million was spent to build the eight Shanti Nibash.

According to information on the Department of Social Services website, the ‘Shanti Nibas’ programme was undertaken to provide safe accommodation for abandoned, unclaimed, distressed and neglected elderly people aged over 60. Government child family homes were selected as the locations so that children there could grow up in a family-like environment by living alongside elderly people. At the same time, the programme aims to improve the quality of life of elderly people and ensure their care and security.