Armed forces’ power to increase during elections, proposes EC

The Election Commission (EC) has finalised a proposal to add “army, navy, and air force” to the definition of “law enforcement agencies” in the Representation of the People Order (RPO), the election-related law.

Once included in the law, there will be no need for a separate order to assign election duties to the three armed forces.

Additionally, members of the armed forces will be able to serve at polling centers like the police and have the power to arrest without a warrant.

The EC approved the proposal to amend the RPO in a meeting yesterday, Monday.

In addition to including the armed forces in the definition, the meeting approved several other proposals including introducing a “No” vote option if there is only one candidate in a constituency, increasing the EC’s power to halt voting, clarifying the penalties for election officials, and removing all provisions related to the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

However, these will only be incorporated into the law after the President issues an ordinance.

Following yesterday’s meeting, election commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah briefed journalists about the EC’s decisions.

The EC had previously discussed the amendments last Thursday but postponed the discussion, which resumed yesterday morning and ended around 7:00 pm.

The Electoral System Reform Commission had recommended defining the armed forces in the law and making several other changes to the RPO. However, not all of its recommendations were adopted in full.