Proposals include enhancing EC’s power to cancel elections, several other key changes

The meeting finalised both the Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates 2025 and the RPO Amendment Ordinance 2025.

Election Commissioners Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah, Abdur Rahmanel Mashaud, Tahmida Ahmed, Md Anwarul Islam Sarkar, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, and other relevant officials were present there.

Briefing the press afterwards, election commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah said, “The RPO provisions regarding suspension and cancelling of election results — particularly the EC’s ability to cancel an entire constituency’s election — had previously been curtailed. This capacity has now been reinstated. The EC will be able, as it deems necessary, to suspend or cancel results of one, several, or all constituencies.”

Sanaullah also confirmed that the proposal includes a “No” vote provision.

He further said that this (provision of “no vote”) will apply only in cases where a constituency has a single candidate. That candidate will not be elected unopposed but must face a “No” vote option on the ballot. If “no” is defeated, there will be no second round of voting — the candidate will be declared elected.