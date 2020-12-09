About 40,000 freedom fighters without Jamuka recommendation to be scrutinised

All civilian freedom fighter gazettes issued without approval from the Jatiyo Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) will be scrutinised by 31 December this year.

Jamuka took the decision at its 71st meeting on 3 December as part of efforts to publish a list of authentic freedom fighters.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque said they thought about scrutinising a list of around 42,000 Freedom Fighters. However, in the last two days they found that they have already scrapped around 3,000 names from the freedom fighters’ list. That is why they have published a list of 39,961 freedom fighters. From this list the freedom fighters' names would be scrutinised.

The minister also said the names that have been included in the list of the freedom fighters since 2002 without recommendation from Jamuka, will be brought under scrutiny.