Women repression prevention programme to continue

Even after the project term ends, an initiative is being taken to continue the activities of the project, ‘Multi-Sectoral Programme on Violence against Women’.

There is consideration to include the activities deemed necessary, in the current revenue programme. The 22-year-old project of the women and children affairs ministry is about to end this December.

Activities including treatment of women and children subjected to physical and sexual abuse, their rehabilitation, DNA tests, police and legal assistance, mental health advice or counseling service, complaint submission through the helpline number, creating public awareness against repression, are run under this project.