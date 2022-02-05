Austria seeks to build up economic relations with Bangladesh

“Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer called prime minister Sheikh Hasina at about 4:00pm and discussed various issues for 10 minutes,” PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim told the news agency.
He said that putting emphasis on the issue of development partner and establishing economic relations with Austria, Sheikh Hasina urged the chancellor to come up with investment in Bangladesh.
“Geographical location of Bangladesh is very much congenial for investment,” she said.
Austrian chancellor expressed his interest to visit Bangladesh after the prime minister invited him.
Sheikh Hasina expressed her gratitude to Austrian chancellor and thanked him for giving 1.5 million coronavirus vaccine as gift.
Karl Nehammer Said that his country is ready to provide more vaccine if Bangladesh needs in future, Ihsanul said.