EC publishes draft of voter list, over 1.8 million become new voters

The Election Commission (EC) today published the draft of the updated voter list revealing that 18, 33,352 have become new voters in the country.

Of the new voters, 11,85,516 are male voters, 6,47,774 are female voters and 62 voters are from the hijra community.

With the new voters, the number of voters in the country has now stood at 12,36,83,512. Of them, 6,33,30,103 male voters, 6,03,52,415 female voters, and 994 voters are from the third-gender or hijra community.