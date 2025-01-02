EC publishes draft of voter list, over 1.8 million become new voters
The Election Commission (EC) today published the draft of the updated voter list revealing that 18, 33,352 have become new voters in the country.
Of the new voters, 11,85,516 are male voters, 6,47,774 are female voters and 62 voters are from the hijra community.
With the new voters, the number of voters in the country has now stood at 12,36,83,512. Of them, 6,33,30,103 male voters, 6,03,52,415 female voters, and 994 voters are from the third-gender or hijra community.
In a press briefing held at the EC office here, election commissioner brigadier general Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah revealed the updated statistics, saying that the Election Commission will publish the final voter list on 2 March in 2025 after resolving all the claims and objections.
Starting on 20 January, the work of collecting voter information by going door to door will be completed by 30 June.
Sanaullah said, "If the national election is held held before that, necessary initiatives will be taken to change the law through an ordinance."