Bangladesh against World Bank idea of Rohingya integration: Foreign minister

The government has taken a very strong stance against the idea floated by the World Bank that apparently suggests the integration of Rohingyas into Bangladesh as Bangladesh’s priority remains repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland in Rakhine state of Myanmar.

“We took a very strong stance. We didn’t like it and we opposed it strongly. We conveyed it,” foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told news agency UNB.

The World Bank came up with a programme as part of its Refugee Policy Review Framework globally for refugee host countries through the Economic Relations Division (ERD).