Bangladesh against World Bank idea of Rohingya integration: Foreign minister

“Rohingyas are not refugees here. They’re taking shelter temporarily,” Momen said, adding that Bangladesh wants the repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Myanmar.
Asked about the World Bank’s proposed programme, the foreign minister said the World Bank is saying effective steps to be taken to identify, prevent and mitigate social tensions and risk of violence among the displaced people and host communities, building good relations among themselves, and to employ them in local works.
He said they (WB) are saying Rohingyas should have the right to work and free mobility, and birth, marriage, divorce and death certificates should be issued for the Rohingyas like Bangladesh citizens. “Naturally, we don’t accept those ideas. They (World Bank) are willing to give money for these if we do integrate them.”
As per the World Bank ideas shared with the ERD, the Rohingyas should have access to local labour market, including business opportunities, the same way Bangladesh nationals have with the same payment facilities.
About education for Rohingyas, there is a proposal to provide education in Bangla language so that they can be absorbed in the local market. However, Bangladesh wants education for Rohingyas in Myanmar language.
“Their (WB) programme is fully related to integration of these people with the host country. Naturally, we don’t want it,” Momen said.
Bangladesh’s observation has also been shared with the UNHCR, the UN refugee agency. “We told them (UNHCR) that these are irreverent.”
Bangladesh says it does not buy these ideas even they want to tag these with their operational activities in Bhasan Char. “No, we can’t meet these proposals, we don’t buy this. We want that they should go back to Myanmar,” Momen said.
The World Bank is now in discussion with host countries, including Bangladesh, with its Refugee Policy Review Framework.
Bangladesh does not want anything that might lead to the possibility of Rohingyas’ presence in Bangladesh for a longer period with an opportunity to live with locals in a more integrated way having the freedom of mobility.
Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char. Most of them crossed over to Bangladesh through Cox’s Bazar following the Myanmar military atrocities against them.