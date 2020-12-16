Bangladesh equally belongs to people of all faiths: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday reassured every religious community that Bangladesh equally belongs to the people of all faiths as the country has the shared history of sacrificing blood during its Liberation War.

“The people of all religions will be staying in Bangladesh enjoying equal facilities as they sacrificed blood to liberate the country," she said.

The prime minister said this while virtually addressing a discussion marking the Great Victory Day from her official Gonobhaban residence. Awami League organised the programme at its 23 Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital.

"There has been an effort to create debate over Bangabandhu’s sculpture... Bangladesh is a country of non-communal spirit," she said.

Sheikh Hasina reaffirmed that all will have their liberty to perform their religious rituals as the government believes in that spirit.