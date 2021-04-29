Bangladesh govt offers emergency medical supplies to India

Amid the rapidly deteriorating Covid-19 situation in India, the Bangladesh government has offered to dispatch on emergency basis medicines and medical equipment for the people of India who are fighting the pandemic, reports UNB.
These include approximately 10,000 vials of injectable anti-viral, oral anti-viral, 30,000 PPE kits, and several thousand zinc, calcium, vitamin C and other necessary tablets, said the foreign ministry (MoFA) on Thursday.
The Bangladesh government has also expressed deep sorrow and condolences at the loss of lives in India due to the spread of the virus.
Bangladesh said it stands in solidarity with close neighbour India at this critical moment and is ready to provide and mobilise support in every possible way to save lives.
The thoughts and prayers of the people of Bangladesh are with the people of India for alleviating their sufferings, MoFA said.
Bangladesh is interested to provide further support to India if needed, it said.
India has reported a record rise in coronavirus cases and deaths over the last 24 hours, pushing its overall caseload above 18 million.
With 379,257 new cases and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday, India’s total number of cases and deaths are now at 18.38 million and 204,832 respectively, according to health ministry data.