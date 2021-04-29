Bangladesh govt offers emergency medical supplies to India

Amid the rapidly deteriorating Covid-19 situation in India, the Bangladesh government has offered to dispatch on emergency basis medicines and medical equipment for the people of India who are fighting the pandemic, reports UNB.

These include approximately 10,000 vials of injectable anti-viral, oral anti-viral, 30,000 PPE kits, and several thousand zinc, calcium, vitamin C and other necessary tablets, said the foreign ministry (MoFA) on Thursday.

The Bangladesh government has also expressed deep sorrow and condolences at the loss of lives in India due to the spread of the virus.