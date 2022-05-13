Bangladesh, India keen to boost collaboration in radiation technology

A joint committee meeting on peaceful uses of nuclear energy was held in Dhaka on 11-12 May.
The Indian delegation was led by Ranajit Kumar, chairman of Advisory Council, GCNEP & Head, NCPW, DAE while the Bangladesh delegation was led by Md Ali Hossain, additional secretary (NP), Ministry of Science and Technology.
The Bangladesh side expressed appreciation for the services being rendered by the Indian experts currently deployed at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.
The meeting was fruitful and covered the entire gamut of our bilateral cooperation in peaceful uses of Nuclear Energy applications in the field of health, agriculture, water purification including capacity building and training, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Friday.