Bangladesh seeks Indonesia's proactive role

Momen suggested that an ASEAN-led observer team may be deployed in the Rakhine State to oversee the repatriation process.
He also said since there was no major violence in the Rakhine State in the last four years, repatriation can start under the supervision of a neutral international body.
The ambassador assured to remain engaged on the issue and continue Indonesia's support for a durable solution to the crisis.
The foreign minister thanked Indonesia for the humanitarian support extended to the Rohingyas and sought political support from it on the repatriation issue.
Terming Indonesia as an important partner of Bangladesh in the South East Asian region, the foreign minister suggested that the multi-faceted relations could be expanded if more people to people contacts take place and barriers in trade and investment are removed.
He sought Indonesia's support towards Bangladesh's bid to become a sectoral Dialogue Partner of the ASEAN.
Momen said as a natural bridge between South and South East Asia, Bangladesh is a genuine candidate to become a Dialogue Partner of the ASEAN. The Indonesian ambassador agreed that Bangladesh has attained miraculous economic progress.
The foreign minister noted that Bangladesh's pharmaceutical products meet 97 per cent of local demands and are exported to 144 countries.
He requested Indonesia to ease the registration process for Bangladeshi pharmaceutical products in Indonesia, adding that world class life saving drugs are available in Bangladesh at a much cheaper price than in many advanced countries.