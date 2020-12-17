Bangladesh wants to join India-Myanmar-Thailand road belt: Foreign minister

Considering its strategic interests, Bangladesh wants to join a road belt with India, Myanmar and Thailand as the two countries set a “very positive tone” during the virtual Summit to broaden the bilateral relations and explore regional connectivity in an effective way.

Bangladesh also wants to see Bangladeshi goods-laden trucks enter Bhutan and Nepal through India, and sought cooperation from the Indian side in this regard, reports news agency UNB.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the proposals during her Virtual Summit with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday.

“A road belt consisting of India, Myanmar and Thailand is under-construction. India proposed to us earlier to join it. But then Khaleda Zia-government refused it,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told newspersons at a post-Summit briefing expressing satisfaction over the Virtual Summit.