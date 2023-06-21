I can hold on to power if I lease out St Martin’s, I won’t do that: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina said there will be no problem to hold on to power if the Saint Martin’s island is leased out, but she won't do that.

She said, "I have no intention to go to power by selling the country's assets."

The PM made the remark while answering the media at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The press conference took place at her official residence Ganabhaban over the outcomes of her recent visit to Switzerland and Qatar.

The prime minister alleged that BNP wants to come to power by giving a guarantee to sell Saint Martin’s island, reports news agency UNB.

“BNP came to power in 2001 by giving pledging to sell gas. Now they want to sell the country. They want to come to power by pledging to sell St. Martin’s island,” she said.