33 police officers promoted to DIG
Thirty-three police officers have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG).
Two separate circulars regarding the promotions were issued today, Wednesday – one listing 31 officers and the other listing two.
The circulars were signed by Md Mahabubur Rahman, Deputy Secretary of the Public Security Division (Police-1 Branch) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, by order of the President.
They state that the order, issued in the public interest, will take effect from the date the officers join their new posts.
On the same day, Wednesday, Superintendents of Police (SPs) in all 64 districts of the country were transferred through a lottery system.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (Police-1 Branch) issued the circular stating that the order, issued in the public interest, will take immediate effect. In addition, two DIGs were transferred today through a separate circular.