Chief Adviser confers Independence Award on 7 distinguished persons

Family members of the six awardees received the prestigious award from the chief adviser at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here this morning as Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid said, expressing gratitude to the interim government for honouring them.

Badruddin Umar expressed his unwillingness to receive any award. So, the government has taken a distinct decision to keep a replica of the award conferred on Umar at the National Museum, he said.

During his speech, the chief adviser also said his government is delighted to honour Badruddin Umar.