Cabinet likely to be extended: Quader
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said the size of cabinet might be extended after the election of lawmakers to the reserved seats for women.
Obaidul Quader made the remark while speaking with journalists at the Bangladesh secretariat on Monday.
The new cabinet under prime minister Sheikh Hasina was formed on 11 January following the 12th parliament election on 7 January. The cabinet consists of 37 members including the prime minister. Of them, 25 were given minister portfolios and 11 state ministers.
Obaidul Quader told journalists that the prime minister can say if the cabinet will be extended. But ministers might be appointed in ministries such as labour and employment and cultural affairs.