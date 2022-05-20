Chandpur DC who pressed charges against education minister’s brother transferred

Dipu Moni's brother Chandpur district Awami League vice-president Jawadur Rahim Wadud alias Tipu and several other leaders and activists occupied more than 48 acres of land in Haimchar upazila, through fraudulent means.
A report in this connection was published in Prothom Alo on 25 March. On 26 April, a case was filed by the district administration to recover these khas lands. 25 people including Jawadur Rahim were made accused in the case.
Chandpur government prosecutor Abdur Rahman then said that the hearing date of the case has been fixed for 31 May.
Earlier, a quarter manipulated to acquire Tk 3.59 billion in the name of land acquisition for building a science and technology university in Chandpur. Prothom Alo published an investigative report on 26 January.
The name of Jawadur Rahim also came to the fore at the time. DC Anjana Khan Majlish took steps against these moves. She also went to the higher authorities against Selim Khan, chairman of Lakshmipur Model Union Parishad no-10 in Chandpur Sadar for liffting sand illegally.
DC Anjana Khan Majlish joined as DC of Chandpur on 1 March last year. According to the gazette, private secretary to the Health Minister, Kamrul Hasan has been made DC of Chandpur.