Country’s GDP exceeds that of Singapore and Malaysia: MPs

A number of lawmakers on Monday said country’s GDP now exceeded that of Malaysia and Singapore with securing 35th position in ranking of the world economy.

Bangladesh has made significant progress and now stands above Malaysia and Singapore in terms of GDP, they said while taking part in the discussion on thanksgiving motion of the president’s speech at the Jatiya Sangsad with speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

In the discussion, the lawmakers highlighted different development activities in various sectors including communication, socio-economic, education, youth and sports, information and communication technology (ICT) under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.