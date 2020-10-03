Coronavirus under control for sincere efforts of govt orgsanisations: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said the government has been able to put coronavirus under control in the country as different ministries and government organisations, including the health ministry and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), worked in a synchronised way with utmost sincerity.

“Some people are saying many things regarding the health directorate or health ministry… whatever I’ve directed them on an emergency basis they did that. They worked properly… that’s why we’ve been able to put coronavirus under control,” she said.

The prime minister said this in her introductory speech at a meeting of the Awami League Central Working Committee at her official Gonobhaban residence.