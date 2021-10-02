Country loses investment worth Tk 20b annually: Info minister

The minister said this while talking to newsmen at Chattogram Shilpakala Academy after attending a symposium marking the birth anniversary of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
"Foreign TV channels have been airing progammes in Bangladesh over the years ignoring our law. Every year the country is losing around Tk 20 billion worth investment because of the broadcast of foreign channels with advertisements," he said.
Both the foreign channels and the local operators must abide by the country's law to broadcast clean feed, said the minister.
Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) and others concerned have welcomed the government's initiative and hopefully the foreign TV channels will soon start providing clean feed to Bangladesh, said Hasan Mahmud.