Broadcasting foreign channels with ads

Country loses investment worth Tk 20b annually: Info minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Information minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said the government did not shut any foreign TV channel.

"The agents of foreign channels and operators have stopped broadcasting as they failed to air advertisement-free programmes or clean feed. There's no restriction on broadcasting foreign channels that are giving clean feed," he said.

The minister said this while talking to newsmen at Chattogram Shilpakala Academy after attending a symposium marking the birth anniversary of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Foreign TV channels have been airing progammes in Bangladesh over the years ignoring our law. Every year the country is losing around Tk 20 billion worth investment because of the broadcast of foreign channels with advertisements," he said.

Both the foreign channels and the local operators must abide by the country's law to broadcast clean feed, said the minister.

Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) and others concerned have welcomed the government's initiative and hopefully the foreign TV channels will soon start providing clean feed to Bangladesh, said Hasan Mahmud.

