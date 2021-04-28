Covid vaccines to be collected, no matter what: Quader

The government will take necessary initiatives to procure Covid-19 vaccines from any source to save the lives of people, said road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday.
“There’s no need for any special relationship with anyone to manage coronavirus vaccines … the government will collect that from any source,” he told newspersons in the morning, reports UNB.
Earlier, Obaidul Quader, also general secretary of ruling Awami League, paid homage to Shaheed Sheikh Jamal, son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by placing wreaths at his Banani graveyard marking his 68th birth anniversary.
The senior party leader paid homage on behalf of prime minister Sheikh Hasina first and then for the party.
He said the biggest challenge now is to avoid the politics of blaming over dealing with coronavirus situation.
Mentioning that courage and talent of Sheikh Jamal as the unique example of Bangabandhu family, Quader said, “The nation must be brought out from the politics of murder and conspiracy. The politics of killing is not desirable for any party.”
Those involved in the brutal assassination of 1975 were not spared, he said, “Had Bangabandhu not been assassinated, another group of murderers would not dare to kill Ziaur Rahman.”
Quader said Ziaur Rahman himself was the mastermind of the Bangabandhu murder and he had to face the consequences.
The Awami League general secretary urged BNP to avoid the politics of murder and conspiracy. “BNP is now conspiring to remove Sheikh Hasina from politics,” he claimed.
To establish true democracy in Bangladesh, Quader called upon BNP to move away from the path of murder, conspiracy and terrorism.