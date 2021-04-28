Covid vaccines to be collected, no matter what: Quader

The government will take necessary initiatives to procure Covid-19 vaccines from any source to save the lives of people, said road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday.

“There’s no need for any special relationship with anyone to manage coronavirus vaccines … the government will collect that from any source,” he told newspersons in the morning, reports UNB.

Earlier, Obaidul Quader, also general secretary of ruling Awami League, paid homage to Shaheed Sheikh Jamal, son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by placing wreaths at his Banani graveyard marking his 68th birth anniversary.

The senior party leader paid homage on behalf of prime minister Sheikh Hasina first and then for the party.