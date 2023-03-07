Govt to sit with stakeholders on possible changes: Law Minister

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), International Centre for Not-for-Profit Law (ICNL) and Counterpart International jointly organised the event on the occasion of the submission of some recommendations by civil society for the amendment of two acts in particular: The Foreign Donations (Voluntary Activities) Ordinance-2016 and DSA-2018.

The recommendations were put forward for discussion at the day’s event.

“There was the need for a law to recognise some crimes being committed through digitalisation and advanced computerisation,” the law minister said, adding that no one can say, and no one has ever said the DSA was unnecessary.