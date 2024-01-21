Sajeeb Wazed reappointed as PM's ICT adviser

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reappointed her son Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed as her part-time and honorary information and communication technology adviser.

Sajeeb Wazed was appointed as the PM's adviser under the 3 (B) (1) of the Rules of Business, 1996, according to a circular issued today signed by director general (administration) of the Prime Minister's Office M Ahsan Kibria Siddique.