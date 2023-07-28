People have confidence in judiciary: PM Hasina

People have trust and confidence of getting justice due to the government’s initiatives for the overall development of the judiciary, said prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.

“People have the trust and confidence that they will definitely get justice,” she said.

She was inaugurating “Smriti Chironjib” memorial monument on the Bangladesh Supreme Court (SC) premises in the capital as the chief guest in a programme organised by the apex court commemorating the golden jubilee of its founding.

The memorial monument was built aimed at preserving the place from where Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered a speech after inaugurating the journey of the country’s apex court on 18 December in 1972.