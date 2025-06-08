World Accreditation Day: Chief Adviser issues message

The World Accreditation Day 2025 will be observed in the country like elsewhere in the world on Monday.

This year, the theme of the day is ‘Accreditation: Empowering Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)’, said a handout from Press Information Department (PID) on Sunday.

On the eve of the day, Chief Adviser Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus gave a message wishing success of the day and extending his greetings to all stakeholders.