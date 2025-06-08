World Accreditation Day: Chief Adviser issues message
The World Accreditation Day 2025 will be observed in the country like elsewhere in the world on Monday.
This year, the theme of the day is ‘Accreditation: Empowering Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)’, said a handout from Press Information Department (PID) on Sunday.
On the eve of the day, Chief Adviser Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus gave a message wishing success of the day and extending his greetings to all stakeholders.
In his message, the Chief Adviser (CA) said he is happy to know that Bangladesh joins with other countries to observe the World Accreditation Day.
“This year’s theme of the day appears to me as time befitting,” he said adding the accreditation system plays an important role in addressing the challenges of SME enterprises by ensuring quality at all levels of the product and service supply chain through the development of national quality infrastructure, creating skilled technical manpower, removing technical barriers to trade and creating opportunities for entry into international markets.
“A large part of our gross domestic product (GDP) comes from the SME sector. The role of this sector is also very important in creating new jobs,’ he added.
The CA said the SME enterprises are constantly facing challenges such as barriers to entry into international markets, changing customer and consumer demands and financial constraints. A collective global initiative is needed to address all these challenges, he added.
Dr Yunus said, Bangladesh Accreditation Board since its inception has been working towards this goal and has so far awarded accreditation certificates to a total of 155 government, private, and multinational organizations, including various laboratories, diagnostic centers, certification bodies, and inspection bodies, according to international standards.
He said the current interim government formed through the July mass uprising is very sincere in the development of medium and small industries in the country.
He urged the BAB to continue its positive role in promoting sustainable industrialization, trade and investment for desired development.