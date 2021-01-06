Director of Multimedia project made OSD for corruption

The director of ‘ICT for Education in Secondary and Higher Secondary Level, Phase II’ project, Md Abdus Sabur Khan has been made OSD (officer on special duty) as the corruption allegations against him were found to be true.

Sabur Khan has been attached to the secondary and higher education directorate, which was implementing the project.

The education ministry issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday. The circular also said deputy director of the project, Zakir Hossain, will carry out the routine tasks as a project director.

So far eight per cent of the Tk 13.53 billion-project is completed but it is rife with corruption. More than one investigation done by the government also revealed this corruption.

The project basically had two objectives. One was to equip classrooms with multimedia and the other was to train the teachers and officials to use the multimedia in conducting classes.

The government had intended to set up multimedia classrooms at the secondary and higher secondary level in 31,340 institutions around the country. And 575,000 teachers were to be trained in running the hi-tech classrooms. But nothing has come about due to the corruption of the government officials in charge. But the accused officials remain firmly in their posts. Only the classrooms remain vacant.