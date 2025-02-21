Commission recommends direct election in Zila Parishad

Although the public administration reform commission recommended annulment of Zila Parishad, the local government reform commission has made a different stance. The latter recommended strengthening this local government body and holding Zila Parishad elections through direct vote. The local government reform commission recommends making the Zila Parishad a ‘planning unit’ while upazila and union parishads ‘implementation unit’.

The local government reform commission submitted a summary of its recommendations to the interim government on Wednesday. A total of 210 recommendations have been made in 14 fields. However, the summary has not been officially published yet. It will be published after the full report is prepared.

The interim government formed 11 reform commissions in two phases to put forth reform proposals in various sectors. Of these, six reform commissions formed in the first phase have published their full reports.

The local government reform commissions formed in the second phase have submitted a summary of their recommendations to the government.

The Zila Parishad is one five tiers of the local government. However, the effectiveness of Zila Parishad in the existing system is questionable. For a long time, the Zila Parishads were mainly led by deprived and elderly leaders of the Awami League. For that, Zila Parishad is also known as rehabilitation centers for elderly and deprived leaders.

The Zila Parishad act was passed in 2000. The Awami League government appointed administrators in 61 districts except three Hill districts for the first time on 15 December in 2011. Aged and deprived leaders of Awami League and its associate organisations were mainly appointed as administrators at that time. Two more elections to the Zila Parishad were held in 2016 and 2022.