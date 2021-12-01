DSA for ensuring digital security of all: Information minister

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said the Digital Security Act (DSA) is for ensuring digital security of all people of the country, reports BSS.

“The act (DSA) is not only for the persons of special professions, but it is also for all people to ensure their digital security. Such act has been enacted almost all countries of the world,” he said.

The minister stated these while addressing a seminar, ‘Fact and Impact of Digital Security Act’ through online from his secretariat office, organised by diplomats, a non-government organisation, at a hotel in the city.