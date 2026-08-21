Bangabhaban ready for president’s swearing-in, 4 new cabinet members to take oath

Bangabhaban, official residence of President, is ready for two swearing-in ceremonies. First, at 7:30 pm, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will take oath as the country’s 23rd president. The newly elected president will then administer the oath to four new members of the cabinet.

Acting Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Kayser Kamal will administer the oath to the newly elected president. The president, in turn, will administer the oath to the four new cabinet members then.

Sources at Bangabhaban and the Cabinet Division said Acting President Hafiz Uddin Ahmad will arrive at Bangabhaban first, followed by newly elected President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. They will then enter the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban.