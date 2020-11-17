ECNEC approves Tk 59.06b project to repair rural infrastructures

The government on Tuesday approved over Tk 59.05 billion (5,905.59 crore) project to conserve the rural road network system by rehabilitating the roads, bridges and culverts affected due to cyclone Amphan, excessive rain and the recent flood.

The approval came from the 15th ECNEC meeting of the current fiscal year (FY21) which was also the 48th ECNEC meeting of the current government.

ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence. Concerned ministers, state ministers and secretaries joined the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing newspersons after the meeting virtually, planning division senior secretary Md Ashadul Islam informed that the ECNEC meeting has approved a total of five projects, involving an overall estimated cost of Tk 7,505.29 crore.