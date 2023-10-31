I'll hold dialogue the day Biden holds dialogue with Trump: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has raised a question about recommendations to hold dialogue with “killers”. She also stated that the upcoming 12th parliamentary election will be held on time.

Sheikh Hasina said she does not care who glares menacingly at her, she added.

The prime minister was answering questions of newspersons at a media conference organised at her official residence, Ganabhaban, on Tuesday afternoon to share her experiences at the ‘Global Gateway Forum’ in Brussels.