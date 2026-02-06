Clash over Inqilab Moncho’s sit-ins: interim govt’s statement
The interim government on Friday issued a statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the protest in front of Jamuna, the official residence of the chief adviser, here demanding justice for Sharif Osman Hadi killing, saying that “no lethal weapon was used” to control the situation.
Reiterating its unwavering commitment to ensure justice for the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, the government urged all to show restraint and responsibility during the sensitive pre-election period.
“A protest demanding justice for Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi began in the afternoon of 5 February 2026, under the banner of Inqilab Moncho, in front of the State Guest House Jamuna,” said the statement issued by the chief adviser’s press wing on Friday evening.
Despite an existing ban on demonstrations in and around the Jamuna, law enforcement agencies initially didn’t use any kind of force against the protesters, it added.
“Today, when protesters attempted to break through barricades and move towards the Jamuna and at one point climbed onto water cannons, law enforcement agencies used sound grenades and water cannons to bring the situation under control,” the statement said.
“The government is clearly stating that law enforcement agencies did not fire any shots at this time,” it added.
For the sake of maintaining public order and ensuring the security of the chief adviser, all forms of assemblies, processions, mass gatherings, and demonstrations remain prohibited in and around the State Guest House Jamuna, the statement said.
“In this context, the police dispersed the protesters in a lawful and procedural manner,” it said, adding that the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has confirmed that no lethal weapons were used during the operation.
Referring to on-duty physicians at the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), the statement said a total of 23 individuals, including Inqilab Moncho member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber, received medical treatment from the facility following the incident.
“Physicians have confirmed that none of the injured sustained gunshot wounds,” it added.
“The government clearly reiterates that it is firmly committed to hold the trial of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi killing. The government is deeply reviewing the legal aspects of conducting an investigation under the United Nations (UN) and will formally send a letter to the relevant UN agency on Sunday (8 February 2026),” the statement read.
The government further rejected claims circulating in various media alleging excessive use of force against protesters, stating that “such allegations are not correct”.
“The government is calling on everyone to maintain patience, restraint, and responsibility during this sensitive political time ahead of the upcoming elections,” the statement said.
The statement noted that nearly 180 million people in the country are eagerly awaiting the election, while the international community is closely observing developments in Bangladesh and many foreign journalists and observers are already present in the country.
Calling the upcoming election a historic milestone in Bangladesh’s democratic journey, the government sought responsible behavior and cooperation from the country’s all citizens to ensure a festive, peaceful and participatory election.
“This electoral opportunity, achieved through a long struggle, sacrifice, and bloodshed, is profoundly significant for the nation,” the statement said.
The government stressed that the election must be conducted in a free, fair, peaceful, inclusive, and neutral manner to ensure overall progress, stability, and future development of the country.
“No deviation is acceptable to achieve this. The government believes that an acceptable, dignified and democratic election can only be successfully implemented through the collective responsible behavior and cooperation of all citizens of the country,” the statement said.