Clash over Inqilab Moncho’s sit-ins: interim govt’s statement

The interim government on Friday issued a statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the protest in front of Jamuna, the official residence of the chief adviser, here demanding justice for Sharif Osman Hadi killing, saying that “no lethal weapon was used” to control the situation.

Reiterating its unwavering commitment to ensure justice for the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, the government urged all to show restraint and responsibility during the sensitive pre-election period.

“A protest demanding justice for Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi began in the afternoon of 5 February 2026, under the banner of Inqilab Moncho, in front of the State Guest House Jamuna,” said the statement issued by the chief adviser’s press wing on Friday evening.