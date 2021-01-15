Emphasis on public diplomacy to uphold Bangladesh’s image: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said the foreign ministry has given emphasis on public diplomacy to project Bangladesh globally as a country of prosperity, reports state-run news agency BSS.
He said his ministry has already established a public diplomacy wing in this regard.
The minister made the remarks while handing over honour certificates to eminent citizens at the foreign service academy in the capital.
Momen hoped that the country’s renowned citizens will make valuable contribution to the society from their respective position to raise Bangladesh’s positive image worldwide.
He said Bangabandhu and Bangladesh are inseparable. “We would like to tell the world about Bangabandhu’s lifelong struggle and sacrifice for his people.”
The foreign service academy handed over awards titled “Who’s who” to 11 personalities on different categories including education, culture, literature and journalism.
Bangla Academy chairman Shamsuzzaman Khan (culture and literature), Khandokar Mohiuddin (Social work), M Abdul Bashur Bodu Mia (agriculture), Abdul Hamid Patwary (industry and commerce), M Faruk (entrepreneurship) and Bibi Russell (woman entrepreneur) were among the awardees.