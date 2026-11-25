PM test-rides bicycles for 300,000 meritorious schoolgirls
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Wednesday checked the quality of bicycles brought for three lakh meritorious girl students of classes VI to X across the country.
He rode several types of bicycles this morning in front of his office at the Secretariat, said PM's Deputy Press Secretary Md Suzauddowla (Sujon Mahmud).
He said samples of the bicycles, brought for distribution among meritorious students, were presented before the Prime Minister.
The purpose of the ride was to see for himself the quality and practical aspects of the bicycles earmarked as a government gift for meritorious girl students.
The bicycles were brought before the Prime Minister at a display organised by the Ministry of Education.
Under the initiative, 300,000 girl students from 20,000 schools, from Class VI to Class X, will receive bicycles. The students who secure first, second and third positions in each class will get one bicycle each.
The initiative has been taken to encourage girls in their studies and to prevent dropouts from schools.
State Minister for Public Administration Abdul Bari, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister A B M Abdus Sattar, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani and Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Education Abdul Khaleque, along with other officials concerned, were present on the occasion.