Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi commemorates International Mother Language Day
The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi observed International Mother Language Day on Friday with a series of events to honour the occasion, said a press release.
The day began with Acting High Commissioner Md Nurul Islam hoisting the national flag at the High Commission’s premises, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Shaheed Minar, a monument dedicated to the language martyrs.
In the morning, two documentaries were screened, and statements from Chief Advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Advisor Touhid Hossain were read aloud to emphasize the day’s importance.
The evening featured a cultural program attended by officials from India’s Ministry of External Affairs and diplomats from various foreign missions.
During his speech, Acting High Commissioner Islam paid tribute to the sacrifices of the language martyrs, noting that their struggle played a pivotal role in the lead-up to Bangladesh’s 1971 independence movement. “Let us all recognize the power of language in shaping our identity,” he remarked.
Islam also stressed the significance of celebrating the day in India, where over 115 million people speak Bengali.