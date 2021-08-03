Everyone to have an address: PM Hasina on housing for all

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said no one in Bangladesh will remain without shelter as her government is working to ensure access to affordable housing options for all, reports UNB.

"Everyone will get an address," she said while distributing newly-constructed flats among 300 families, who had been living in slums of the capital.

She handed over allocation papers of the new flats in 14-storey three buildings on rental basis. The housing and public works ministry implemented the project at Mirpur 11.