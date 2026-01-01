Mobile phone import, manufacturing taxes lowered

The Council of Advisers today, at its first meeting of the year, approved the draft National Urban Policy 2025 and decided to significantly reduce customs duties and overall tax incidence on mobile phone imports and local manufacturing.

The government made the decisions aimed at boosting planned urban development and strengthens the domestic mobile industry and making handsets more affordable for consumers.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting at his office in the city's Tejgaon area on Thursday.

Later, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media about the meeting at the Foreign Service Academy here this afternoon.

He said 33 per cent of the country's total population lives in urban areas, who contribute 62 per cent to the GDP.